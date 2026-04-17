Jurrien Timber Injury: Uncertain for Sunday

Timber (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's match against Manchester City, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "We will try again. Some players are quite close, but the turnaround is short, so we will try tomorrow to push everybody, and if they are in good condition, they will be part of us, and if not, they won't. They haven't been in the last few weeks, unfortunately."

Timber is still looking for a return, and that could come Sunday, although it appears to be up to a late fitness test, as he is a late call. After a month out, the club will be waiting for him to be fit, as he is their starting right-back. If fit, he could see the start instantly, although Cristhian Mosquera and Ben White are replacements if he is left on the side instead.