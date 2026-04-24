Jurrien Timber headshot

Jurrien Timber Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Timber (undisclosed) won't be an option for Saturday's game against Newcastle United, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "Jurrien not in the squad."

Timber will miss a seventh straight match across all competitions due to an undisclosed injury, and he hasn't played since logging 38 minutes in the 2-0 win over Everton on March 14. The absence of Timber means Cristhian Mosquera is likely to remain as the starter at right-back, though that's a massive downgrade for the Gunners from a tactical perspective. Timber's next chance to play will come against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Jurrien Timber
Arsenal
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