Jurrien Timber Injury: Won't play Saturday
Timber (undisclosed) won't be an option for Saturday's game against Newcastle United, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "Jurrien not in the squad."
Timber will miss a seventh straight match across all competitions due to an undisclosed injury, and he hasn't played since logging 38 minutes in the 2-0 win over Everton on March 14. The absence of Timber means Cristhian Mosquera is likely to remain as the starter at right-back, though that's a massive downgrade for the Gunners from a tactical perspective. Timber's next chance to play will come against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League semifinals.
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