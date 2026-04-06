Jurrien Timber headshot

Jurrien Timber Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Timber (undisclosed) is out for Tuesday's match against Sporting, according to manager Mikel Arteta, per Simon Collings of The Sun.

Timber is not going to be an option Tuesday as Arsenal hope not to spoil another trophy chance, as the defender didn't even travel to Lisbon. This is a concern for the club as they not only try to compete in UCL play, but also maintain a lead in the Premier League. Ben White is likely to start at right-back with Timber out for the time being.

Jurrien Timber
Arsenal
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