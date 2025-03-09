Jurrien Timber News: Assists equalizer Sunday

Timber assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Manchester United.

Timber set up his side's equalizing goal Sunday as he assisted Declan Rice's strike in the 74th minute. It was the only chance he created in the match and it marked just his second assist of the campaign. He also won one tackle, made two clearances and won five duels in his full 90 minutes of action.