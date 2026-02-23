Jurrien Timber News: Assists in North London Derby
Timber assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 27th minute.
Timber recorded his fourth assist of the season Sunday as he set up Viktor Gyokeres' goal in the 47th minute which took the 2-1 lead. It was one of a season-high three chances he created, and he also recorded one accurate cross and one tackle. He was subbed off in the 57th minute for Cristhian Mosquera.
