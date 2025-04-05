Jurrien Timber News: Bench option versus Everton
Timber (knee) is available for Saturday's match against Everton.
Timber won't miss time after getting hurt midweek but will drop to the bench, with Ben White (undisclosed) starting over him and Thomas Partey. He has scored and assisted once in the last five matches, adding five crosses (one accurate), seven tackles (five won) and five clearances and contributing to one clean sheet.
