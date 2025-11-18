Timber has been a key player for Arsenal this season, regularly playing the full 90 minutes. Ben White remains his backup at right-back, but Timber's strong form has made it unlikely he loses minutes anytime soon. In the Premier League, he has posted 11 shots, 16 crosses (two accurate), and 34 tackles across 883 minutes. While his attacking end product is still developing, he's consistently getting into advanced positions and showing clear attacking upside. For comparison, last season he recorded just four accurate crosses and 14 shots in 2,422 minutes, so his involvement in the final third has already taken a noticeable step forward.