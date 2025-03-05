Jurrien Timber News: Finds back of the net in win

Timber scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 7-1 victory versus PSV Eindhoven. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 69th minute.

Timber scored a header in the 18th minute to give Arsenal their first goal of the game against PSV. The defender, who came up through Ajax's youth system, eternal rival of PSV, now has two goals in 32 appearances across all competitions this season. This is his best campaign in terms of goal contributions. He will look to add to his tally against Manchester United on Sunday and in the second leg against PSV on Wednesday.