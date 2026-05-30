Jurrien Timber News: Option off bench Saturday

Timber (ankle) is on the bench for Saturday's UEFA Champions League final against PSG.

Timber has been included in the squad after being deemed fit following the ankle issue, with manager Mikel Arteta opting for a cautious approach by keeping him among the substitutes for the biggest game of the season despite his near ever-present status when available, having featured in the starting XI in 34 of his 37 appearances across the Premier League and Champions League this term. His presence on the bench nonetheless offers coach Mikel Arteta a versatile and experienced option capable of operating across right-back and central defense, with his fitness ahead of the World Cup with the Netherlands in June also a significant factor in managing his involvement carefully.