Jurrien Timber News: Scores winning goal
Timber scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Chelsea.
Timber finished off Declan Rice's cross to score the winning goal, his first in the league since his brace against Leeds United in the second gameweek. The goal marks back to back goal contributions in derbies for the right back, following an assist against Spurs last time out. Across his last six league games, Timber has accumulated three shots and six chances created.
