Jurrien Timber News: Tallies assist
Timber assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Brighton.
The defender has been good whenever he gets involved in the attack, setting up Bukayo Saka for the game's only goal. Timber is probably going to be rested Saturday and will likely return to the pitch in UCL play against Bayer Leverkusen.
