Jurrien Timber headshot

Jurrien Timber News: Tallies assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Timber assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Brighton.

The defender has been good whenever he gets involved in the attack, setting up Bukayo Saka for the game's only goal. Timber is probably going to be rested Saturday and will likely return to the pitch in UCL play against Bayer Leverkusen.

Jurrien Timber
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jurrien Timber See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jurrien Timber See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago