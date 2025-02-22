Justen Glad Injury: Doubtful for Saturday
Glad (hamstring) is a doubt for Saturday's season opener against San Jose, according to the MLS injury report.
Glad is listed as doubtful due to a hamstring injury that caused him to play only one minute in the Concacaf game against Herediano midweek. His potential absence may result in a change to the starting lineup, as he is a regular starter in central defense. If he is unable to make the squad, Kobi Henry is expected to start in his place.
