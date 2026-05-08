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Justen Glad Injury: Late call due to groin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Glad is questionable for Saturday's match against Dallas due to a groin injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Glad has been added to the injury report with a groin issue that has him uncertain for Saturday. He's been a cornerstone of Salt Lake's backline and an important player for their defensive structure, making this questionable tag more impactful than most defenders on the report. If he were to miss out, Philip Quinton could see the start in his place.

Justen Glad
Real Salt Lake
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