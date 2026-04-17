Justen Glad headshot

Justen Glad Injury: Late call with knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Glad has a knee injury and is questionable to play Saturday versus San Diego, as reported by the MLS on Friday.

Glad's injury would be a serious problem for a club that has relied on him as an ever-present center-back this campaign. However, his absence would give Sam Junqua an opportunity to get more playing time. Glad appeared in all league matches this season, delivering an assist and serving as a consistent contributor of clearances.

Justen Glad
Real Salt Lake
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justen Glad See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justen Glad See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 17, 2025
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 7: Austin FC Defensive Stack
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 3, 2025