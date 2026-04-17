Justen Glad Injury: Late call with knee injury
Glad has a knee injury and is questionable to play Saturday versus San Diego, as reported by the MLS on Friday.
Glad's injury would be a serious problem for a club that has relied on him as an ever-present center-back this campaign. However, his absence would give Sam Junqua an opportunity to get more playing time. Glad appeared in all league matches this season, delivering an assist and serving as a consistent contributor of clearances.
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