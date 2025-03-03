Fantasy Soccer
Justen Glad headshot

Justen Glad News: Defensive standout in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Glad generated nine clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC.

Glad led the Real Salt Lake clean sheet effort Saturday with nine clearances as his side held Seattle in-check in a 2-0 victory. The central defender also recorded one block. After starting and playing the full 90 minutes in each of Real Salt Lake's first two fixtures, Glad appears set to maintain his omnipresent position in Salt Lake's central defense, which he's held since the 2017 season.

Justen Glad
Real Salt Lake
