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Justen Glad News: First assist of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Glad registered one assist, created one chance and had five clearances in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Austin.

Glad got on the board with his first goal contribution of the new season on Stijn Spierings 88th minute strike that held up as the game winner. While the goal contributions will not be frequent, Glad has showed he can bring value with interceptions (three in four games) and clearances (21 in four games). Up next for Salt Lake is San Diego on Sunday.

Justen Glad
Real Salt Lake
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