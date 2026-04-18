Justen Glad News: Retains starting spot
Glad (knee) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's match against San Diego.
Glad managed to make an immediate recovery from the blow that put his participation in doubt for the weekend's game. The defender will therefore stay active as part of Real Salt Lake's back three, looking to improve on his season averages of 5.2 clearances, 1.0 tackles and 0.8 interceptions per contest. His presence will limit Sam Junqua's involvement in upcoming action.
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