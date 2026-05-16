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Justen Glad News: Starting in Colorado match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Glad (groin) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash with Colorado Rapids.

Glad has bounced back straight into a major role after being sidelined for two games due to the injury. He's expected to play as part of a back three alongside DeAndre Yedlin and Lukas Engel, relegating Philip Quinton to a substitute role. Over his previous 10 MLS starts, the experienced defender was averaging 53.7 accurate passes and 4.9 clearances per game, but he's still looking for his first clean sheet of the year.

Justen Glad
Real Salt Lake
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