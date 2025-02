Glad (hamstring) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's match against San Jose Earthquakes.

Glad will likely play an important role in the back line, leaving both Brayan Vera and Kobi Henry on the bench at San Jose. The fit-again player could be expected to perform close to his 2024 season averages of 55.2 passes, 3.0 clearances and 1.6 interceptions per game.