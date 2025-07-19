Justen Glad News: Starts Saturday
Glad (face) is in the starting XI for Saturday's matchup versus Cincinnati.
Glad didn't miss any action despite being questionable during the week. Having tallied more than five clearances in each of his last four games played, he could be a solid defensive contributor in most fixtures. Philip Quinton, who replaced Glad in the previous match, will continue to offer a backup option in the weekend's clash.
