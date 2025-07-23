Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Justin Bengui Joao headshot

Justin Bengui Joao News: Joins RWDM Brussels on loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Bengui has joined RWDM Brussels on loan for the 2025/26 season from Lyon, his parent club announced.

Bengui will continue his progression in Belgium with RWDM Brussels, aiming to gain more playing time and enrich his experience at senior level. The 20-year-old goalkeeper will play his first minutes with his new club on Wednesday morning during a friendly between both clubs.

Justin Bengui Joao
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now