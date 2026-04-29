Justin Bijlow Injury: Avoids significant issues
Bijlow left the last game due to a calf injury, but the tests ruled out relevant problems, Genoa announced.
Bijlow bowed out early because of some discomfort, but he's not dealing with anything more than that, and he could recover in time for Saturday's away game versus Atalanta. Otherwise, Nicola Leali would take his place between the sticks.
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