Justin Bijlow Injury: Foreced off at half
Bijlow was injured and forced off at halftime during Sunday's clash with Como.
Bijlow had to come off at halftime, and was replaced by Nicola Leali. He seemed to be moving well at the end of the first half, but evidently wasn't fully fit for the second half. Leali will play the remainder of the match and would start moving forward.
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