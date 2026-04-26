Justin Bijlow headshot

Justin Bijlow Injury: Foreced off at half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Bijlow was injured and forced off at halftime during Sunday's clash with Como.

Bijlow had to come off at halftime, and was replaced by Nicola Leali. He seemed to be moving well at the end of the first half, but evidently wasn't fully fit for the second half. Leali will play the remainder of the match and would start moving forward.

Justin Bijlow
Genoa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Bijlow See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Bijlow See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 28
Author Image
Jack Burkart
November 27, 2023
World Cup Fantasy: Player Guide, Picks and Strategy
SOC
World Cup Fantasy: Player Guide, Picks and Strategy
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
November 16, 2022