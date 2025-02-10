Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Justin Bijlow headshot

Justin Bijlow Injury: Out for long time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Bijlow will be sidelined for several months after sustaining a knee injury against Lille in the UEFA Champions League on Jan. 29, the club announced.

The extent of the injury wasn't fully revealed, but given the timeline of recovery, it wouldn't be surprising if Bijlow doesn't return before the end of the 2024/25 campaign. That means Thomas Beelen is likely to be the starting goalkeeper for Feyenoord moving forward.

Justin Bijlow
Feyenoord
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now