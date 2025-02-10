Justin Bijlow Injury: Out for long time

Bijlow will be sidelined for several months after sustaining a knee injury against Lille in the UEFA Champions League on Jan. 29, the club announced.

The extent of the injury wasn't fully revealed, but given the timeline of recovery, it wouldn't be surprising if Bijlow doesn't return before the end of the 2024/25 campaign. That means Thomas Beelen is likely to be the starting goalkeeper for Feyenoord moving forward.