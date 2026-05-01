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Justin Bijlow Injury: Should be fine for Atalanta clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Bijlow (calf) will likely remain in the XI against Atalanta on Saturday, Sky Italy reported.

Bijlow subbed off early last week, but the results of the exams were encouraging, and he's been able to practice regularly afterward. He hasn't kept a clean sheet in five appearances, making 13 saves and allowing seven goals.

Justin Bijlow
Genoa
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