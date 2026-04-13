Justin Bijlow News: Allows one against Sassuolo

Bijlow made five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Sassuolo.

Bijlow stepped into net with a solid outing, as the goalie recorded five saves despite allowing a goal, still winning the match for his club. However, he does remain three games removed from his last clean sheet, hoping to see another soon. He remains at only three clean sheets in 11 appearances this season, set to face Pisa next time out.