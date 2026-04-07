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Justin Bijlow News: Allows two goals in Juventus clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Bijlow recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Monday's 2-0 defeat against Juventus.

Bijlow could do little on two close-range attempts by Gleison Bremer and Francisco Conceicao, as his defense was overwhelmed early, but he prevented the score from getting out of hand afterward. He has secured one clean sheet in five rounds, making seven saves and giving up 10 goals. Up next, Genoa will face Sassuolo at home Sunday.

Justin Bijlow
Genoa
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