Justin Bijlow News: Beaten twice in loss

Bijlow had two saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-0 loss to Udinese.

Bijlow was beaten twice and made only two comfortable saves from distance on the night. Since joining Genoa he has managed three clean sheets in nine games, though the schedule has been consistently tough, with this game being the only occasion he has conceded against a side outside the league's current top 10. Another stern test awaits April 6th when he faces Juventus.