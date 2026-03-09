Justin Bijlow News: Concedes once Sunday

Bijlow recorded no saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Roma.

Bijlow had an easy day Sunday as he only faced one shot on target throughout the match, an Evan N'Dicka goal in the 55th minute. It marked his first match since joining Genoa where he did not make a save. Next up he heads to Verona on Sunday, a side which has scored just 22 goals through 28 matches this season.