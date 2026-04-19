Justin Bijlow News: Concedes one in win
Bijlow allowed a goal while making three saves during Sunday's 2-1 win over Pisa.
Bijlow allowed the opening goal of the match after 19 minutes but held Pisa from there as Genoa came from behind for a point. The keeper has allowed four goals while combining for 11 saves over his last three starts. Genoa take on Como next weekend.
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