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Justin Bijlow News: Concedes one in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Bijlow allowed a goal while making three saves during Sunday's 2-1 win over Pisa.

Bijlow allowed the opening goal of the match after 19 minutes but held Pisa from there as Genoa came from behind for a point. The keeper has allowed four goals while combining for 11 saves over his last three starts. Genoa take on Como next weekend.

Justin Bijlow
Genoa
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