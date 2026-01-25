Biljow made his first start for Genoa after transferring from Feyenoord, and it was a mixed outing as he denied a pair of chances but was beaten by a distance shot and an own goal during the first half. He's expected to remain the first-choice option over Nicola Leali for the rest of the campaign, in which case he could aim for better results as part of a team that had allowed less than two goals in four straight games before the last one. Up next is a road meeting with Lazio's 14th-ranked attack.