Justin Bijlow News: Concedes twice versus Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Bijlow had four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Inter Milan.

Bijlow batted away several menacing shots throughout the contest, but Inter eventually found a way to hit the net twice through a gem by Federico Dimarco and a PK by Hakan Calhanoglu. He was coming off back-to-back clean sheets. He has surrendered 10 goals and made 20 saves in six matches since joining. Up next, Genoa will face Verona away next Sunday.

Justin Bijlow
Genoa
