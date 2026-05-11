Justin Bijlow headshot

Justin Bijlow News: Easy clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Bijlow recorded no saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Fiorentina.

Bijlow didn't face a shot on goal during Sunday's draw, sitting back and enjoying the clean sheet. The team in front of him didn't do enough to get Bijlow the win, but it was about the easiest clean sheet he could hope for. Bijlow has a tougher test with Milan to take on next in Serie A.

Justin Bijlow
Genoa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Bijlow See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Bijlow See More
2026 World Cup Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
14 days ago
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 28
Author Image
Jack Burkart
November 27, 2023
World Cup Fantasy: Player Guide, Picks and Strategy
SOC
World Cup Fantasy: Player Guide, Picks and Strategy
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
November 16, 2022