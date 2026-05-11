Justin Bijlow News: Easy clean sheet
Bijlow recorded no saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Fiorentina.
Bijlow didn't face a shot on goal during Sunday's draw, sitting back and enjoying the clean sheet. The team in front of him didn't do enough to get Bijlow the win, but it was about the easiest clean sheet he could hope for. Bijlow has a tougher test with Milan to take on next in Serie A.
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