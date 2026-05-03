Justin Bijlow News: Excels in Atalanta fixture
Bijlow (calf) had seven saves and two clearances and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Atalanta.
Bijlow didn't miss time as expected and wasn't affected by a recent small injury, batting away several threatening attempts and recording his second-highest number of saves since moving to Serie A. He hadn't blanked the opponents in six tilts, making 20 saves and three clearances and allowing seven goals over that span. Up next, Genoa will face Fiorentina at home next Sunday.
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