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Justin Bijlow News: Four saves in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Bijlow had four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to AC Milan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 48th minute.

Bijlow delivered several key saves in Sunday's 1-2 defeat to AC Milan, producing his best stop in the first half when he reacted sharply to his right to palm away Youssouf Fofana's effort after a corner had fallen loose inside the box. The Dutch goalkeeper was beaten by Christopher Nkunku from the penalty spot and by Zachary Athekame's powerful long-range strike, with neither effort giving him much chance to intervene. Bijlow has now made 45 saves, conceded 20 goals and kept five clean sheets across 16 Serie A appearances this season, and he will look to bounce back in the final match of the campaign against Lecce.

Justin Bijlow
Genoa
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