Justin Bijlow News: Keeps clean sheet versus Cremonese

Bijlow made eight saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Cremonese.

Bijlow was under fire throughout the game but managed to blank the opponents for the first time since joining in January and supplanting Nicola Leali between the sticks, tallying a new season high in saves. He had recorded six saves and allowed eight goals in the previous three fixtures. Up next, Genoa will face Torino at home next Sunday.