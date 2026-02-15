Justin Bijlow News: Keeps clean sheet versus Cremonese
Bijlow made eight saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Cremonese.
Bijlow was under fire throughout the game but managed to blank the opponents for the first time since joining in January and supplanting Nicola Leali between the sticks, tallying a new season high in saves. He had recorded six saves and allowed eight goals in the previous three fixtures. Up next, Genoa will face Torino at home next Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Bijlow See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Bijlow See More