Justin Bijlow News: Makes starting XI

Bijlow (groin) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Atalanta.

Bijlow retained his place between the posts after the encouraging exam results that followed his early substitution last week, with his ability to practice regularly in the aftermath giving the coaching staff enough confidence to hand him a starting role. The goalkeeper has made 13 saves across his last five appearances, though he has yet to keep a clean sheet during that run while conceding seven goals, and his continued availability spares the side from having to turn to a backup option at a critical stage of the season.