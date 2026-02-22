Justin Bijlow headshot

Justin Bijlow News: Rarely tests by Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Bijlow registered two saves and kept a clean sheet in Sunday's 3-0 victory against Torino.

Bijlow closed the gap on Duvan Zapata well early in the second half and didn't need to intervene much more throughout the game, securing his second clean sheet in a row. He has given up eight goals and made 16 saves in five matches since heading to Serie A. Up next, Genoa will face Inter away Saturday.

Justin Bijlow
Genoa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Bijlow See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Bijlow See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Nov. 28
Author Image
Jack Burkart
November 27, 2023
World Cup Fantasy: Player Guide, Picks and Strategy
SOC
World Cup Fantasy: Player Guide, Picks and Strategy
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
November 16, 2022