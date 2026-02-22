Justin Bijlow News: Rarely tests by Torino

Bijlow registered two saves and kept a clean sheet in Sunday's 3-0 victory against Torino.

Bijlow closed the gap on Duvan Zapata well early in the second half and didn't need to intervene much more throughout the game, securing his second clean sheet in a row. He has given up eight goals and made 16 saves in five matches since heading to Serie A. Up next, Genoa will face Inter away Saturday.