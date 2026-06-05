Justin Bijlow headshot

Justin Bijlow News: Renews contract with Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Bijlow has agreed to an extension until 2029, Genoa announced.

Bijlow would have become a free agent without a new pact, as he came in with a short-term contract in January. He quickly took over between the sticks, surrendering 20 goals, making 45 saves and keeping five clean sheets in 16 appearances. He'll remain the starter next season.

Justin Bijlow
Genoa
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