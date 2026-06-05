Justin Bijlow News: Renews contract with Genoa
Bijlow has agreed to an extension until 2029, Genoa announced.
Bijlow would have become a free agent without a new pact, as he came in with a short-term contract in January. He quickly took over between the sticks, surrendering 20 goals, making 45 saves and keeping five clean sheets in 16 appearances. He'll remain the starter next season.
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