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Justin Bijlow News: Secures clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Bijlow registered one save and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Verona.

Bijlow kept a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 win over Verona, making one save to secure the result and ending his run of two straight matches without a clean sheet. The goalkeeper has now made eight consecutive starts since arriving at the club, recording 21 saves, conceding 11 goals and keeping three clean sheets during that span. He will look to maintain that momentum against Udinese on Friday.

Justin Bijlow
Genoa
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