Justin Bourgault Injury: Set for foot surgery

Bourgault (foot) will likely miss the rest of the season as he is set for surgery, coach Eric Roy said in a press conference. "Justin to undergo surgery on his fourth metatarsal and pubalgia."

Bourgault scored the opening goal against Toulouse in their last contest before being forced off at halftime due to a foot injury. That injury turned out to be serious as he will undergo surgery on his fourth metatarsal and pubalgia. The timeline for his return will likely rule him out for the season. That said, he has featured only twice this season and his absence will not impact the starting XI.