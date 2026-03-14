Justin Che Injury: Forced off against Toronto

Che left with a potential muscle issue in the final minutes of Saturday's 1-1 draw against Toronto.

Che grabbed his left hamstring after a non-contact play and was unable to continue in the weekend game. The defender has made a consistent impact over four straight starts, so his loss would be tough news for the team if an injury is confirmed. With Dylan Nealis (ankle) also struggling with fitness issues, Tim Parker should be a viable option to take Che's place if required in the future.