Justin Che Injury: Hamstring injury remains

Che is still out for the time being with a hamstring injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Che has been sidelined for multiple matchdays with this hamstring issue, and there's still no sign of an imminent return. He's a dynamic fullback who can contribute when healthy, particularly in attacking formats, making his absence a genuine loss for those who have him rostered. Hamstrings need to be fully healed before being pushed, so expect continued caution from the club.