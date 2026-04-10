Justin Che headshot

Justin Che Injury: Hamstring injury remains

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Che is still out for the time being with a hamstring injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Che has been sidelined for multiple matchdays with this hamstring issue, and there's still no sign of an imminent return. He's a dynamic fullback who can contribute when healthy, particularly in attacking formats, making his absence a genuine loss for those who have him rostered. Hamstrings need to be fully healed before being pushed, so expect continued caution from the club.

Justin Che
New York Red Bulls
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