Justin Che headshot

Justin Che News: Records seven clearances in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Che registered two tackles (two won), seven clearances and one interception in Saturday's 2-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Che was one of the standout performers at the back for NYRB, and his seven clearances were his best output in that category since he made eight clearances in the season opener versus Orlando on Feb. 22. Che is averaging 4.7 clearances per game in his six starts this season.

Justin Che
New York Red Bulls
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