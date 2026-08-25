Justin de Haas Injury: Suffers ankle ligament sprain

De Haas suffered a sprain to the lateral ligament complex in his right ankle and is expected to be sidelined for around one month, the club announced.

De Haas suffered a right ankle injury during Saturday's clash with Celta and was withdrawn at half-time, with subsequent medical tests confirming a sprain to the lateral ligament complex. The center-back will now begin treatment, rehabilitation and reconditioning, with around one month expected before he can rejoin full training. After arriving during the summer and immediately taking on a starting role, De Haas' absence is an unfortunate setback, with Mouctar Diakhaby likely to cover in central defense while he recovers.