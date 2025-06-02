Fantasy Soccer
Justin Devenny News: Consistent bench option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Devenny made four starts (23 appearances) in his first season in the Premier League.

Devenny was a solid contributor in his first season at the senior level in the Premier League. The midfielder even earned some surprise chances in the starting XI. As he continues to develop the hope for Devenny will be that he can continue to shoulder a larger role, something that should be doable if he can stay fit next season after appearing in all but seven matches after making his debut.

Justin Devenny
Crystal Palace
