Justin Devenny headshot

Justin Devenny News: Records three crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Devenny generated three crosses (zero accurate) and seven tackles in Sunday's 3-0 defeat against AFC Bournemouth.

Devenny started his first match in some time Sunday, as the midfielder would play the full 90. This marks his first start since January, seemingly getting more chances as the season closes. He is yet to do too much to impress, with one goal in 20 appearances (six starts) this season.

Justin Devenny
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Devenny See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Justin Devenny See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 17
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 17
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
108 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
115 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 22
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
115 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Jan. 7
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Jan. 7
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
118 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
119 days ago