Justin Devenny News: Records three crosses
Devenny generated three crosses (zero accurate) and seven tackles in Sunday's 3-0 defeat against AFC Bournemouth.
Devenny started his first match in some time Sunday, as the midfielder would play the full 90. This marks his first start since January, seemingly getting more chances as the season closes. He is yet to do too much to impress, with one goal in 20 appearances (six starts) this season.
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