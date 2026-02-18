Justin Diehl Injury: Absent Thursday

Diehl is dealing with an injury and will be excluded from the match squad for Thursday's UEFA Europa League visit to Celtic, with coach Sebastian Hoeness ruling him out prior to the game.

Diehl is likely to miss an undisclosed period, but his absence might not really be a blow for a side that has barely given him opportunities throughout the season. Thus, both Chris Fuhrich and Jamie Leweling should be expected to stay active on the flanks.