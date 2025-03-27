Fantasy Soccer
Justin Diehl headshot

Justin Diehl Injury: Dealt muscle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Diehl is questionable for Saturday's match against Frankfurt, according to manager Sebastian Hoeness.

Diehl will be a late call for Saturday, as he suffered an injury while serving with the U20 national team. This will likely force him to pass a fitness test ahead of the match to be an option. He has yet to start in any of his six appearances this season and will likely only see a bench spot if an option.

Justin Diehl
VfB Stuttgart
