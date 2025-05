Diehl (concussion) is out for Saturday's trip to St. Pauli, per manager Sebastian Hoeness.

Diehl isn't an option for Saturday's trip to St. Pauli as he remains in concussion protocols. The back half of the season has been plagued by a plethora of issues for Diehl and he continues to struggle. The winger will hope to get back on the pitch in one of the final two matches.